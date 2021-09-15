Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE BAH remained flat at $$79.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,040. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.