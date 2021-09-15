BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $95.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.77 or 0.00446049 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

