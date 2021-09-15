BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $24.65

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $25.35. BP shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 247,540 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

