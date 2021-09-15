Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $156.15. 1,229,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,562. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $152,358,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

