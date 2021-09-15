Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.55

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €84.55 ($99.47) and traded as high as €86.40 ($101.65). Brenntag shares last traded at €85.22 ($100.26), with a volume of 178,426 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

