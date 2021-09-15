Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.53 ($99.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.42 and its 200-day moving average is €77.86. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

