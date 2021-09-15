Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.53 ($99.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.42 and its 200-day moving average is €77.86. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

