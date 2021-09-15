Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.53 ($99.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.86. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

