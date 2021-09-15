Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.53 ($99.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.86. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

