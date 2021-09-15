Brian B. Hansen Sells 32,180 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.36. 855,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

