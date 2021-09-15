Brian F. Hughes Sells 2,193 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. 96,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,956,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

