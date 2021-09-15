Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) vs. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head to Head Survey

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 35.88 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.89

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,396.48% -68.55% Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54%

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

