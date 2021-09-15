Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

