Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.