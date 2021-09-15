Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 189,590 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 7.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $146,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.