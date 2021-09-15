Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Tesla by 115.4% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 12.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 37.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $744.93. 316,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $695.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

