Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 49,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

