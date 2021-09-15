Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $303.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

