Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,396 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 571,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

