Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. 46,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

