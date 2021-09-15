Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $1,447.61. 27,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,272. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

