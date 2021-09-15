Brighton Jones LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,181. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

