Brighton Jones LLC Has $17.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. 1,256,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

