Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

