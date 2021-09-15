Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.54.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.32. 30,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,907. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

