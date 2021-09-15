Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. 11,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,862. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

