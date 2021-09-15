Brighton Jones LLC Has $30.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,944. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $269.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

