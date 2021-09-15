Brighton Jones LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.93. 155,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,462. The company has a market cap of $248.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

