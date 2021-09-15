Brighton Jones LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.