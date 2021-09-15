Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 946,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 226,331 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

