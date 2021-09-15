Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.22% of LendingClub worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 296.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of LC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 15,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,303. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

