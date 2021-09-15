Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $447.21. 215,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

