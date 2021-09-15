Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 10,128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

