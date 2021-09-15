Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.24. 23,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

