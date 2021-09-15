Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,802 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.59. 160,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

