Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

