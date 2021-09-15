Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $374.58. 1,128,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average of $344.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

