Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.42. 417,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $895,659,803. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

