Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

