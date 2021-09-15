Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. 32,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,571. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

