Brighton Jones LLC Sells 17,668 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 157,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749,359. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

