Brighton Jones LLC Sells 19,948 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.