Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000.

EFG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 492,211 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

