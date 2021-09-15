Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,750,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.