Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,617 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.24. 36,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

