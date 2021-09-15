Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. 31,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,365. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

