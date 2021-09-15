Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 17,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.70. 118,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,104. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

