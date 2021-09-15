BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,271 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.47 and a 200-day moving average of $339.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

