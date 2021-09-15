BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,291 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

MLM opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.74 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.