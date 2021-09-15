BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 8,565 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

