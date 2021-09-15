BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

