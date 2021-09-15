BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

